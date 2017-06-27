Fly the Oscar Mayer Wienerdrone to my barbecue, please

I am not immune to marketing, and as such, I feel comfortable admitting that I love the Oscar Mayer Wienerdrone.

This silly quadcopter is one of four additions to what the company dubs "the Wienerfleet." Other Wienerfleet members include a custom Mini Cooper called the Wienermini; a remote-operated vehicle called the Wienerrover; an electric scooter called the Wienercycle; and, of course, the original Wienermobile.

Oscar Mayer unveiled the Wienerdrone in a very sleek, very goofy video shared Monday.

I mean, look at this delightfully dumb thing dropping a hot dog on the ground: Read more...

