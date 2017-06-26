Newsvine

Looking at the Obama family rafting together in Bali makes it seem easier to breathe

    An Obama sighting is a thing to behold these days-and everyone seems to go nuts when they do appear, even if it's just Michelle or Barack introducing rappers at award ceremonies.

    It's safe to say, the former first family is busy and might not be missing us as much as we miss them. The crew was spotted rafting in Bali, Indonesia, Sunday where they are currently on vacation. And, well, when you're rafting down a river in Bali, chances are you're not thinking about the state of American democracy or the American people. We don't blame them.

