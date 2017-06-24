A journalist from a big city wakes up in the same one-horse Pennsylvania town every day hoping for something - anything - to be different. He trudges off to see men in long black garments make pronouncements, wondering why his life has come to this - wondering why, no matter what he does, the...
First person: How the Bill Cosby trial was - and wasn't - like some of Hollywood's best legal dramas
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:38 PM
