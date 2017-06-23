Newsvine

caseybruns1919

caseybruns1919 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 4 Comments: 0 Since: Jun 2017

'Gender champions' in rural Kenya work with new hotline to protect women and girls

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by caseybruns1919 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMashable!
Seeded on Fri Jun 23, 2017 3:38 PM
    Discuss:

    Drought in a developing country can mean many things: a lack of water, a lack of food and nutrition, and a lack of economic growth that puts even more pressure on impoverished communities relying on farming for their livelihoods.

    For women and girls, it also means a lack of protection. In Africa, women do 90% of the work of gathering water and wood. During a drought, they have to walk even longer distances to find potable water for themselves and their families. That makes them more susceptible to violence and attacks from men in remote areas - which often go unreported.

    But a new initiative in rural northern Kenya turns to technology and members of the community to make the region safer, and put an end to gender-based violence. Read more...

    More about Tech, Social Good, Social Good, Innovations, and Activism

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor