'Gender champions' in rural Kenya work with new hotline to protect women and girls

Drought in a developing country can mean many things: a lack of water, a lack of food and nutrition, and a lack of economic growth that puts even more pressure on impoverished communities relying on farming for their livelihoods.

For women and girls, it also means a lack of protection. In Africa, women do 90% of the work of gathering water and wood. During a drought, they have to walk even longer distances to find potable water for themselves and their families. That makes them more susceptible to violence and attacks from men in remote areas - which often go unreported.

But a new initiative in rural northern Kenya turns to technology and members of the community to make the region safer, and put an end to gender-based violence. Read more...

More about Tech, Social Good, Social Good, Innovations, and Activism