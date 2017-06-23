Forget fidget spinners — there's a new toy craze scaring parents

Forget about the supposed dangers associated with the fidget spinner - there's a new toy fad taking China by storm that is making parents scared.
It's called the toothpick crossbow.
The tiny toy shoots little sharpened skewers that can apparently pierce through several layers of cardboard, apples, and lightbulbs.
With the toothpick replaced by a metal needle, meanwhile, the devices can even punch holes in soda cans.
Here's one in action.
Lightbulbs don't stand a chance.
What's worse is the crossbow only costs the equivalent of one dollar. So they're not hard to come by. Read more...
